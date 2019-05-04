Museum Design Finalized Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Minot, ND - A new, seven-million dollar children's museum is getting closer to reality.

And this week, organizers revealed a new drawing of what the Magic City Discovery Center will look like on the outside.

In addition, they unveiled some of the exhibits that will be inside the center.

The final product will be something unique in western North Dakota.

(Mark Lyman, Magic City Discovery Center Board President) "What we're going to do with the Magic City Discovery Center is take the best of the science world and the best of engineering, arts, and math, and the best of children's museums combine them all together into a discovery center that's fit for kids of all ages"

Lyman says the project is now five years in the making and he's hopeful that groundbreaking will happen this year at the site on Minot's north hill, near the airport.

That would lead to an opening in about two years.

