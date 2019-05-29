National Senior Health and Fitness Day brings awareness to why being active is so important. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

A quarter of Americans are not getting enough exercise, according to the CDC. It's important for seniors in North Dakota to stay active.

Staying active is something we are all told to do. But, it's even more important as you age.

Only 35 to 44 percent of adults 75 years or older are physically active, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"One thing with the senior population is we under dose them---severely. We don't think that when you get old that you can do as much as you actually can," said Stephanie Petrauskis, director of therapy services for home health and hospice at Caring Edge.

Losing muscle mass can start at age 50, and can decrease one percent each year.

That can make walking, getting in and out of bed, or a chair more difficult.

"And when those things become more difficult, they impact your balance, they increase your risk of falling and all those kinds of things," said Petrauskis.

Even if you've lost muscle mass, it can be regained.

"More intensive exercise is important and can be done at any age," said Petrauskis.

Sometimes finding motivation is difficult for seniors living in an assisted home.

But, family members who aren't close, can still help.

"If they're not in the same area, say somebody lives in Bismarck or Fargo but their parents live here. Just even any type of encouragement to go to activities," said Petrauskis.

30 minutes of light intensity activity per day, like going on a walk or gardening, was linked to a 17 percent lower risk of early death.

"I've been doing it for so many years and when I don't do it, everything gets kind of slug and then you don't get going anymore," said 86-year-old Lewis Bohl.

"No, oh no. And that's kind of proof around here," said 89-year-old Mardell Poirier.