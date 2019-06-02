ND Horse Expo benefits therapy program

Last year, over 4,000 child abuse and neglect reports were filed in North Dakota, according to the ND Kids Count program.

The Dakota Boys and Girls Ranch is working to help some of those victims “re-wire” their brains through horse therapy programs. But with live animals comes veterinary and specialist bills.

That’s where the ND Horse Expo comes in. All weekend long, there are equine clinics, vendors, and shows all to honor the horse.

Part of the funds will go toward helping the ranch’s horse therapy program keep running.

“Veterinary care, ferrier care, those things that are just a little bit more expensive and a little bit more specialty. Some of the horses need shoes, some of them need special diets, some of them need supplements, those kinds of things that add up a lot for older horses,” says Kaycee Wilden, Expo Organizer.

It’s not too late to join in: a few clinics still have spots open, just stop by the ND State Fair Center in Minot.