Neighbors, Farm Rescue Help Burn Victim

Glenburn, ND - Jim Peters was working with a torch on his farm just east of the Minot Air Force Base when an explosion and fire burned him badly this spring.

That meant his crop might not get planted for this season.

But Farm Rescue made a trip to the Peters farm today to help keep spring work on track.

(Layton Peters, Ward County Farmer) "I appreciate them coming out. Between them and the neighbors, we're going to be pretty good." (How much are you planting here?) "Farm Rescue is going to do about 760 acres." (And altogether what do you have to do?) "Right under the 4,000-acre mark."

Jim Peters remains in a Twin Cities hospital, recovering from his burns. He'll get a skin graft tomorrow.

His son says Jim could be back home in about a month.

