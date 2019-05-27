One person killed in early morning wrong way crash near Ross

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Associated Press

Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on US Highway 2 between Stanley and Ross that killed one person early Monday morning.

State Radio received a call of a wrong-way driver in a Nissan on Highway 2 traveling westbound. A few minutes later a call came in reporting a head-on crash 3-miles west of Ross. This was about 1:40 am.

Highway Patrol says the wrong way driver met two eastbound vehicles near the crest of a hill. The first vehicle was able to avoid a collision, while the second vehicle collided with the wrong way driver.

The 40-year-old passenger of the Nissan Sentra that was headed the wrong way was killed after being ejected from the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was airlifted to Fargo. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was also ejected from the vehicle. Highway Patrol says charges could be filed against the driver.

The two occupants of the other vehicle that collided with the Nissan were injured and treated in Stanley.

The name of the deceased is being held until next of kin is notified. The name of the driver of the Nissan has also not been released.