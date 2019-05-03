Project CLEAN Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Sunday's snowfall has finally melted.

You might notice the grass is a little greener...but, there's also a lot of trash.

Project CLEAN, which stands for community leaders enhancing area neighborhoods-- is cleaning up Minot.

Businesses organized teams of people to pick up trash, leaving the Magic City sparkling clean.

"I'm glad they have this day so we can all get out and help and keep all the major through-ways clear for people coming into town," said volunteer Nancy Kramer.

The clean-up continues tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.