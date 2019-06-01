Protect yourself from identity theft by watching what you throw out

Last year, the Federal Trade Commission received almost 500 reports of identity theft in North Dakota, alone. Here’s one way you can avoid becoming the next victim.

Identity theft happens when someone steals your personal information and uses it to open new accounts, access your existing accounts, or commit crimes in your name.

“Credit card company, at one, time called me and said, “Are you in New Mexico, right now?” and I said, “No, I’m in North Dakota, yet.” So, they canceled it, right now,” says Lauren Larson, Minot Resident.

One simple way thieves can get ahold of your information is by going through your mail once you’ve thrown it out.

“Anything that you think is going to have personal information on there, anything that you think someone can get their hands on and use it to cause harm, fraud, scams … that sort of thing is shreddable stuff and stuff you need to watch out for and keep track of,” says Mike Chaussee, AARP ND Advocacy Director.

If you get a lot of junk mail, some businesses will shred your papers for a fee. Or you can buy your own, personal shredder and do it yourself.

“Or I have a stack, and you don’t want to send them through one at a time, it takes forever,” says Chaussee.

That’s why AARP North Dakota teams up with businesses a few times a year to shred your personal information for free.

“I used to keep it for seven years and I guess you don’t have to keep it for that long anymore, you just have to have kept it for a couple years or so and you can get rid of it. So, I’m starting to get rid of a lot of stuff, so that makes my wife happy,” says Larson.

Be on the lookout for things like junk mail with address labels, canceled or voided checks, pay stubs, and utility bills. Once you no longer need it … shred it.

According to the “2018 Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book” by the FTC, consumers complain that credit card fraud was the most common form of identity theft in North Dakota. For the US as a whole, there were over 167,000 reports.