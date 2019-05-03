Real World Experience For Welders

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Williston, ND - College students are getting a real-world lesson in manufacturing - and marketing - all at once.

The welding class at Williston State College has crafted this tilt-bed trailer and if offering it as the prize in a raffle that could bring in close to 20 thousand dollars.

Instructor Tim Delorme is in his third year at the college and had had his students create something marketable each year.

He says the idea is to produce well-rounded students who are ready for work at graduation.

(Tim Delorme, WSC Welding Instructor) "I call it my three-in-one project where I put our fabrication, layout, and print reading into one project to give them a little workshop experience to get them prepared for what they might experience in their welding career."

You can buy a raffle ticket by contacting Delorme at 701-774-4272 or by stopping at the Western Star Building on WSC's campus.