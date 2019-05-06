Research Shows Having a Happy Marriage Makes You Live Longer Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Researchers may have found the secret to living longer, and the answer might be sitting next to you...

You may have heard the saying "happy wife, happy life," but is it true?

Researchers say having a happy marriage lowers your risk of dying early.

"I think if you're happy you live longer, yes you do," said Stephanie Hagen and Richard Hagen. The couple has been married for 43 years.

And what's the key to happiness?

"We agree on a lot of stuff. we talk together, we talk things out so we don't have one person going in one direction and one person going the other," they said.

It also doesn't hurt to give a gift every once in a while.

"I went in looking for pickled bologna in the grocery store and I couldn't find it. But I found flowers!" said Jared Kyvik.

He was buying his wife, Georgina Kyvik, flowers "just because."

What's helped this young couple stay happy in their three-year marriage?

"Have fun and communicate. And when she cooks me food and I get her flowers," they said.

Having a happy marriage doesn't come without hard work.

Marriage counselor Jessica Stellberg-Filbert offers her advice to couples who are trying to achieve happiness.

"The willingness to reach out to each other, the willingness to accept each other for the flawed people that we are. that would be one of the big ones," Stellberg-Filbert said.

Working through a disagreement or fight is important.

"Even when you have moments of disagreements and fights and things of that nature, you continue to pursue each other and love each other actively," Stellberg-Filbert said.

Here's a good example - the Groves have been married for 65 years.

"You just gotta give a little and take a little," said Jewell Grove.

"Give a little, take a little," said Lois Grove.

So, do happily married people live longer?

"Yes, they do. Also, they enjoy that life more, so it's probably a life well lived then."

4,374 couples were followed for eight years.