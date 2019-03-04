Residents usher in warm weather with a beach party

Spring is less than a month away, but the weather doesn’t seem to be getting the memo.

Minot residents are hoping to usher in warmer temps with an indoor beach party. The families set the mood with hula hoops, leis, and even popsicles to really drive home the feeling of the beach.

Kids were able to work off some of their cabin fever with games and a good movie. We asked some of the younger residents for their thoughts on the recent cold snap.

“I don’t really like it,” says Rylee Streich, one of the Beach Party attendees.

“Me neither,” says her cousin, Olivia Smith.

“It’s too cold,” Streich adds.

“Yeah,” Smith agrees.

“Yeah? What about the weather in here?” asks the reporter, Hannah Davis.

“It’s nice,” Streich says with a smile.

If you need ideas for things to do while you wait for Spring, these two cousins recommend watching movies and playing board games.