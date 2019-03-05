Salvation Army offers an after school youth center Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

A new youth center is now open for some of Minot's youth.

If you have a child between the ages of 13 to 17, your child is invited to hang out at the Salvation Army's Youth Center after school.

From 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. kids can go there Monday through Friday and enjoy snacks, ping-pong, a pool table, and other games.

The center is completely free for kids.

"They can come in after school and do homework or they can do video games or play video games or play pool, ping pong cardboard ball and we have peanut butter sandwiches they can have or hot dogs or slushies or popcorn," said captain Randy Stahl.

The youth center is open now, you don't need to register just show up.

The center is located at the Salvation Army building at 315 Western Avenue SW.