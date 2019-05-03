Sprucing Up A Busy Highway Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Trenton, ND - Hundreds of people took the ditches along a busy western North Dakota highway today.

The Highway 1804 Cleanup was held this morning - with more than 300 students from Trenton plus dozens of staff members and local volunteers picking up trash along the road that's often clogged with oil field traffic.

The orange-clad volunteers were covering about 15 miles of highway - with local deputies and firefighters keeping watch to ensure their safety along the busy road.

(Emma Poser, Trenton Student) "There's a lot of semis and truckers who throw stuff on the side of the road so there's a lot of beer cans and stuff like that."

(Sheila Hoffman, Cleanup Organizer) "We have undertaken cleaning the whole road, this is a beautiful highway, and we think it's more beautiful when it's clean."

The cleanup effort on Highway 1804 included help from dozens of workers from two oil companies - Enbridge and Savage Industries helped out to tidy up the area.

