Stand-up comic & actor, Bob Golub to take the stage in Minot

Minot - If you'd like a good laugh this weekend, a world-traveling comedian had made his first stop to North Dakota.



Bob Golub was in Goodfella's, Scorpion on CBS, and soon to be on stage in the Magic City.

You can catch his show on Saturday night at the Clarion Hotel in Minot.

There will be an opening act and middle act followed by Bob. He says it's set up to be just like the shows in Vegas.



The show starts at 8 pm and the audience is welcome to stay after to socialize.



You can get tickets on EventBrite or right at the Clarion.

