Take The Sustainability Quiz

Minot, ND - Are you ready to take a quiz that might save you money and clean up your city?

The Minot Environmental Policy Group is hoping everyone in Minot will take the "Sustainable Minot Quiz."

Tim Baumann of the group told the city council the quiz is short scoresheet that aims to point out areas where you could save energy, protect the environment, and make Minot a healthier place to live.

Baumann says there are simple ideas like turning off lights and limiting trash, but he says there are bigger-picture goals too.

(Tim Baumann, Minot Environmental Policy Group) "Pledging to upgrade appliances and vehicles to more energy efficient models - things that create a more long-term trajectory for the way our community operates."

The city council also heard from Kalyn DeWitt Vadell, a frequent speaker in recent months, encouraging the city to take action to create a recycling program.

Vadell says Minot is known around the state as the city without recycling.

And she says it keeps young people from settling here.

(Kalyn DeWitt Vadell, Minot Resident) "If you want to make our city an appealing place for those younger generations to live, then I think recycling is going to have to be a very serious consideration."

The comments from Vadell and Baumann came during the 'personal appearances' portion of the council meeting - and the council took no action on the issues.

Click here to see the Sustainable Minot Quiz.

