Toy story owner asks community for help
Nature's Nook opened in Minot just three years ago, but the past six months have been rough due to, in the owner's words, bad business decisions and personal struggles.
So, she reached out to the community and asked 500 people to spend just $10 over the weekend, to keep the business running. The community responded en masse: filling the store to make their purchases and show their support. We spoke with the owner who told us that Saturday's purchases alone, will now cover some of the looming business financials that have been on hold.
"At first, I was really embarrassed to put that post up, but I thought, "If I don't say something, I'm going to close. And this is my passion and I love this store." And people tell me they love this store, well, today, they really showed me," says Deb Peery, Nature's Nook owner.
She plans to hit the ground running on Monday to place orders and restock the shelves to continue with the business.
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Overnight House Fire Destroys Garage, Damages Home
An overnight house fire in Bismarck caused heavy damage to garage and some to the house.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Toy story owner asks community for help
Nature's Nook opened in Minot just three years ago, but the past six months have been rough due to, in the owner's words, bad business decisions and personal struggles.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Print Day in May celebrates printmaking
The results of printmaking are all around us, from the design on a t-shirt to a poster on a wall. Printmakers use the first Saturday in May as an opportunity to gather each year and celebrate that artform with Print Day in May, but there are more than just one kind of print.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Fulfilling Voter-Approved Ethics Reform is up to the Commission
An update on the newly passed ethics reform bill.Read More »