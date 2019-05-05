Toy story owner asks community for help

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Nature's Nook opened in Minot just three years ago, but the past six months have been rough due to, in the owner's words, bad business decisions and personal struggles.

So, she reached out to the community and asked 500 people to spend just $10 over the weekend, to keep the business running. The community responded en masse: filling the store to make their purchases and show their support. We spoke with the owner who told us that Saturday's purchases alone, will now cover some of the looming business financials that have been on hold.

"At first, I was really embarrassed to put that post up, but I thought, "If I don't say something, I'm going to close. And this is my passion and I love this store." And people tell me they love this store, well, today, they really showed me," says Deb Peery, Nature's Nook owner.

She plans to hit the ground running on Monday to place orders and restock the shelves to continue with the business.