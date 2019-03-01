Trampoline Center Opens Sunday in Williston Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Williston, ND - An attraction that economic development officials in Williston say is going to be a big hit is ready to open this weekend.

Safari Trampoline is aimed at the young families that have been spurring Williston's growth over the past decade.

Jim Olson checked it out and found a local artist has played a big role in making the business unique.

(James Griffin, Artist) "These little highlights..."

For James Griffin, landing this - big - job.

(James Griffin, Artist) "It's a lot of painting for one person!"

Has been, well, big.

(James Griffin, Artist) "I don't know how high that wall is. Probably 30 feet. Lotta paint. Lotta fun.."

(Jawaid Surani, Co-Owner, Safari Trampoline) "It came out amazing. We wanted to have something when people came in and say, wow!"

Jawaid Surani and his brothers own Safari Trampoline. They set out - two years ago - on the journey that would end up in this huge space filled with fun.

(Jawaid Surani, Co-Owner, Safari Trampoline) "I still remember bringing the first structure piece - me and my brother - on my shoulder in here..."

Surani says delays since last May's groundbreaking have been frustrating.

(Jawaid Surani, Co-Owner, Safari Trampoline) "Sometimes you get to a point in financing and everything and say, I want to give up, but they kept me motivated and we are here now."

Here they are with a multi-million dollar facility packed with state-of-the-art entertainment. Including a virtual reality game that I just had to try out. This adventure put me in a helicopter fighting monsters of various types.

(Jim Olson, KX News) "Yeah, OK, that was pretty cool. Worth checking out when you're here."

Also worth checking out - James Griffin's artwork. Because there's much more than that mural on the main wall. You'll see his work in the jumping space, in the arcade, and especially in the party rooms.

(James Griffin, Artist) "We got arcade over here. And we got Donkey Kong. And Mega Man - that's inspired from when I was a kid - I love Mega Man. And then Spiderman."

He's put the finishing touches on Spiderman's web.

(James Griffin, Artist) "The web will go all the way around and it will attach to the shoulder of Hulk."

(James Griffin, Artist) "Trying to get better each time I do it."

You can check out his work at Williston's newest business, Safari Trampoline. Jim Olson, KX News.

The new trampoline park in Williston officially opens for business Sunday at Noon.

