Triplets graduate high school and look to the future

Back in 2006, we introduced you to a group of triplets on their first day of kindergarten. This weekend, those triplets donned their school colors and received their high school diplomas. The Morman family reflects on the past and look towards the future.

"Babies! Come on down, we're going to have some breakfast!" calls Lisa Mormon to her triplets.

It's been 13 years since those words were first uttered, on the Morman triplets' first day of kindergarten. And now, they're not babies anymore.

"In kindergarten, you drove them to school and they were like in their booster seats and you made them breakfast, and now, they're 19 years old and independent and they can drive to school themselves," says Lisa.

Ann, John, and Andrew have been together through their entire lives, slowly gaining more and more independence. Now the trio will be heading down their own careers paths.

"It's going to be a weird feeling because you'll miss having them around, even though there's that times you wish you kind of had your own little space, but no, it'll be nice. It'll definitely be a big change not having everyone around," says Andrew Morman, Sibling.

Andrew and Ann have decided to take some time away from school by entering the workforce this summer. In a year, Ann then plans to attend MSU for her Generals at Minot State University before transferring to NDSU for Home Ec.

"I've always had a feeling that I wanted to be a teacher, not necessarily a home ec or FACS but definitely all my life I think I've always wanted to be a teacher. I have a lot of teacher influences in my life," says Ann Morman, Sibling.

John plans to attend Dakota College with the goal of becoming a police officer.

"It has really only kind of developed over the last year or so. Just the passion I have for other people and wanting to be out and helping people," says John Morman, Sibling.

Now, the Morman triplets have moved their tassels and are tackling their goals head-on.

"I just encourage them that as they move forward in whatever they do, to do a good job, because people notice. And they notice what is their nice work ethic, and they notice what nice kids they are. So, just always, always do your best and do a good job and people will notice," says Lisa.

Ann added that, although they are going their separate ways, she knows they'll never lose the connection they've grown up with and that she is grateful to have shared the experience together.

