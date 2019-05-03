Visiting Artist Inspires Colorful Works
White Shield, ND - Spring brings out the color all around us.
And students in White Shield were trying to capture that feeling this week with the help of an Artist in Residence.
Linda Roesch has worked with students in all grades through the past five days and finished up her visit with a special art show this afternoon.
She says it's great to spark a love for art in young people.
(Linda Roesch, Artist in Residence) "I've had several kids come up and either give me artwork they've drawn especially for me or shown me their sketchbook during prep times. Yeah, it's really a blessing."
(Cianna Rosedelle, 6th Grader) "It was fun. We learned how to blend the watercolors together."
The visiting artist program is made possible through the North Dakota Council On The Arts and the local school district.
