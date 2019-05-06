Walk to honor Missing and Murdered Native Women Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Almost six years ago in July, Northern Cheyenne Tribe member Hanna Harris was reported missing. Her body was found five days later after she was sexually assaulted and murdered. May 5th is her birthday. In honor of Harris and others like her, that day is now the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls. Here's how one group is supporting the cause with a walk.

American Indigenous women face murder rates at more than 10 times the national average according to a study done by sociologists for the US Department of Justice.

"There are so many missing, so many murdered and it's a struggle. Because we don't find them, and if we're not able to lay them to rest it becomes hard on the family," says Sylvia Mendez, Walk Participant.

The problem isn't going away on its own.

"When my daughter was about 14, we were at a Powwow in New Town and somebody tried to grab her and so ... it's scary," says Lisa Redford, MHA Nation Minot West Segment Satellite Office Chief of Staff.

There are two goals, here, with this walk: one is to raise awareness and the second is to make a change.

"Better data collection, better continued searches for people ... not only that but seeking justice in the end," says Redford.

They rally around the pain, still fresh, from last year's nine-month search for Olivia Lone Bear.

"Change the way they're approached. I think our grassroots people know and respond, and care but people at the state-tribal and federal level provide resources. There's probably plenty of resources in the state and the federal system, but it was like nobody knew which one to tap or which one not to," says Redford.

This sea of red, worn in support of the missing and murdered women, is a sign that change is coming.

"With the awareness comes a lot of hope, a lot of faith, and hopefully that there is justice for all women across the world," says Mendez.

And no more stolen sisters.

Mendez said it was uplifting to be with other supporters, especially knowing that so many others across the country were celebrating the day as well.