Ward County started its gravel repair project

Gravel roads are the roads less traveled, however, they require more maintenance than we think.

The Ward County Highway Department has started its gravel road repair project.

Winter time takes a toll on these roads -- creating soft spots and sinking edges, which can be dangerous for drivers.

During the summer, the department takes care of these issues.

"I think any time you have a lot of traffic and the road hasn't been built to handle that. You know, part of it is the equipment has gotten bigger both in farming, construction, what they haul to the elevator, so as a county you're trying to help bring these roads up to that standard," said Dana Larsen, Ward County engineer.

The project will be completed by the end of summer.

