UPDATE 8:00 PM

The suspect in Friday's shooting has been taken into custody. According to Williston P.D., all the shelters in place have been lifted.

UPDATE 5:15 PM

The Williston Police Department say they have identified the suspect in today's shooting incident as 23-year-old Dejonte (DJ) Smith.

He is described as an African American male who is 5'9" and between 160 and 180 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a Chicago Bulls t-shirt and gray pants.

Williston PD say to not approach this individual, but to call 911 immediately!



Any information in regards to the location of Smith please call 911 or the Williston Police Department at 701.577.1212.

Authorities say they believe the shooting is an isolated/targeted incident.

However - they still request people shelter in place in the immediate area of the 1300 block of 9th Ave. NW in Williston.

UPDATE: 4:25

Williston Police have released a photo of a man they are searching for in connection to a shooting near Outlaws' Bar and Grill in Williston Friday.

Police are asking people to not approach the man and call 911 if you see him.

Outlaws' Bar & Grill says they are closed for the rest of the day.

UPDATE 3:50 pm

Williston Public Schools: Attention parents, School Law Enforcement will be responding to each school individually; no students will be released prior to police being on the scene. All Parents must have photo IDs to pick up their child. Students will be released at the front doors.

Law enforcement will be at the following schools in this order:

1. Hagan

2. Lewis and Clark

3. Rickard

4. McVay

5. Bakken & MS

6. Wilkinson

Williston Police say a shelter in place is in effect for the areas of Wilkinson, Outlaws, Davidson park area and residential areas.

Police are investigating a shooting and the suspect is at large.

Shots were fired near a Williston restaurant this afternoon around 2 pm according to KEYZ Radio.

Shortly after that, police with guns drawn rushed into the Library - just a few blocks away.

Williston School District #1 says that no students will be dismissed until they get an all clear from law enforcement.

The school district is following board policy and implementing their lockdown crisis plan according to a school district post to Facebook.







