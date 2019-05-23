Wind Power Soon Number One Generator in N.D. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Minot, ND - It won't be long until North Dakota has enough wind farms to produce more electricity than the state's coal-fired power plants produce.

Statistics from the state say coal and lignite plants produce about 4,000 megawatts of electricity.

Wind generation capacity in the state is now over 3,000 megawatts, and there are three major wind projects under state consideration that would push that total over 3,800 megawatts.

A group called North Dakotans for Comprehensive Energy Solutions is promoting the fact that major wind projects are providing clean energy - and significant revenue to state and local governments.

Tammy Ibach says the new project called Ruso Wind Partners that's now being evaluated by the state would nearly double the Ward County's income from wind farms.

(Tammy Ibach, North Dakotans For Comprehensive Energy Solutions) "Ward County sits at about $400,000 annually in revenue from wind energy, and it could take it to about $700,000 annually."

Ibach addressed the Ward County Commission this week regarding her group's support of wind, coal, and all energy sources in the state.

