Woman who delivered baby in ambulance shares her story

Earlier this month we told the story of a student paramedic who delivered a baby in the back of an ambulance...

After the story aired, we heard from the mother of that child.

On April 25, Danielle Warren and Cole Hicks went to work like any other day.

Their son wasn't due for another four days, so they thought they had time.

Cole went to work in Sidney, Montana, and Danielle went to work at a local insurance agency in Bottineau.

"To be honest with you, I was like 'man this is going to be the day.' I'm all the way over here in Sidney, which is a long ways away. And I was like hopefully, you know, nothing happens," said Hicks.

And, it wasn't long before he got a call from Danielle around 8:30 in the morning to let him know, it WAS the day.

"I had felt a pop in my stomach, which is the same thing I felt with my first child. So I thought that maybe that was, you know, my water breaking," said Warren.

She packed a bag for the hospital, just in case.

Cole called their friend, Ashley, and asked if she could go check on Danielle.

"I walked into the door, and she was right there waiting for me. She was like 'we need to go now!'" said Ryan.

They grabbed the bags and car seat and headed to Minot.

"My contractions started getting worse and worse, and it seemed like he was going to be coming pretty fast," said Warren.

Ashley called the Sheriff's office in Bottineau and told them what was happening.

The dispatch told her to call an ambulance if the contractions got worse and closer together .. and they did.

"We were just North of Granville, and they stayed on the phone with me the whole time until the ambulance got there. They met us right outside of Surrey," said Ryan.

It wasn't long after Danielle got in the ambulance that Croix was born.

"About five-ten minutes later, he was about to make his arrival," said Warren.

"They just like sat there for a few minutes, and I was like 'oh this is probably happening right now!" said Ryan.

Cole was just outside of Williston when he got a call from Danielle...

"Super emotional. She's like 'I'm so sorry.' And I'm like 'what are you sorry about?' She was like 'oh he was born in the ambulance.' And I was like 'oh it's fine, you know, as long as you're alright, and he's alright,'" said Hicks.

But this isn't the first time this has happened.

Their daughter Austyn couldn't wait to enter the world either....she was born in an ambulance too.

For people living in Bottineau, the only option for having a baby delivered is Minot...if you can get there in time.