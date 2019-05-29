World Otter Day raises awareness of otter conservation Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Today is world otter day.

Otter conservation isn't something we think about every day.

With thirteen species of otters around the world, the zoo is working on keeping them from becoming extinct.

Some species are already in danger.

Holly and Loki live at the Roosevelt Park Zoo.

They are involved in the zoo's species survival plan--which helps keep up the population.

The zoo is currently working on breeding the otters.

"North American River otters, they're currently listed as not threatened," said Nicole Barnhart, education conservation outreach coordinator.

"So they don't have as many major threats as other animals, but we do want to monitor their populations to make sure we have a healthy population within zoos," she added.