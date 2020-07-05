Minot overdoses in 2020 surpass total number for 2019

The number of drug overdoses so far in 2020 in Minot has already surpassed 2019’s 12-month total.

Last year, there were 29 overdoses and 3 overdose deaths in Minot. So far this year, 50 overdoses and 9 deaths. So what is being done to help slow down the growing issue? Police Chief John Klug says the department can’t do it alone but needs the help of the community.

“They have to be prepared for if they see somebody in that oversdose state, they have to be able to react and get us there so we can use Narcan and hopefully save their life,” said Chief Klug.

In Bismarck, as of March 1st this year, we reported, overdoses for 2020 had already surpassed the number in 2019.
Chief Klug says there are plenty of free resources and information on overdoses and administering Narcan.

To request a free 2-dose Narcan kit fill out an order form.

To access behavioral health emergency services, call North Central Human Service Center 701-857-8500 or 888-470-6968.

For the Community Resources Helpline, call 211.

For addiction resources, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

