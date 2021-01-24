Minot Parks making plans for updates, long-term projects

After receiving information from the public and its board, Minot Parks has decided to begin a study on multiple indoor facilities.

The board will be seeking an engineering consultant to help with future planning for buildings like the Maysa Arena and the Minot Auditorium.

The Executive Director for Minot Parks says staff saw heavy interest in expanding recreational spaces for indoor use.

“Last year we had one ice rink that was down so we were able to use our indoor turf all winter and that was a huge hit out there, so we’re kinda looking at that option maybe installing the rink and then using one of the existing rinks as a turf area,” Ron Merritt said.

Merritt says a decision on a consultant should be made in February or March, but the project as a whole will take years to complete.

In the meantime, smaller neighborhood projects will be looked into, along with public comment and information from user groups on the larger scale projects.

“We have some neighborhood park improvements and outdoor rink improvements that we’d like to do — if we don’t get to those this year we’ll try and get started on those next year so be just kinda based on when we figure out exactly what we wanna do,” Merritt said.

Minot Parks is currently working in partnership with the City on roadway and parking improvements for the new Magic City Discovery Center.