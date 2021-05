Minot Parks says their Forestry Department phone number is being spoofed by individuals asking for personal information.

In a Facebook post, Minot Parks says these individuals are disguising their personal number as the forestry number and asking for personal information. The department’s number is 701-857-4178.

They say they would never call and ask for personal information. If you’ve been called or have any concerns, you can contact the Minot Parks main office at 701-857-4136.