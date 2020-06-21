Minot pastor honored for his work in the community

We’re continuing our series on “Change Makers” in our communities this week.

The city of Minot celebrated Juneteenth this past Friday. At the celebration in Oak Park, they honored many African American leaders in the community.

Pastor James Henderson of Gospel Tabernacle Church and Mac McLeod, who directs the Minot Area Homeless Coalition received awards for their community involvement over the years. Pastor Henderson says the honor came as a surprise.

“Very rewarding and very thankful for the recognition, because it wasn’t for a recognition that I was doing it, it was a need, and I was in the place at the time and I had to take care of it,” said Pastor Henderson.

Pastor Henderson has been in Minot for over 30 years. He also has worked with the Minot Police Department.

