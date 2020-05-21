Minot Police Department mass testing results in one positive case of COVID-19

One employee of the Minot Police Department tested positive for the coronavirus after the MPD participated in a mass testing event for front line workers on May 18.

A total of 49 employees were tested.

The employee who tested positive will isolate at home and not return to work until after

they have been cleared by First District Health Unit and there is confidence in a safe

return, according to the MPD.

This is the second positive test within the department since the pandemic hit North Dakota.

This MPD says the positive test will not cause a change or disruption in police services to the

community.