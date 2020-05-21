Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 10
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Minot Police Department mass testing results in one positive case of COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

One employee of the Minot Police Department tested positive for the coronavirus after the MPD participated in a mass testing event for front line workers on May 18.

A total of 49 employees were tested.

The employee who tested positive will isolate at home and not return to work until after
they have been cleared by First District Health Unit and there is confidence in a safe
return, according to the MPD.

This is the second positive test within the department since the pandemic hit North Dakota.

This MPD says the positive test will not cause a change or disruption in police services to the
community.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Return from Kuwait

Thumbnail for the video titled "Return from Kuwait"

Oil Waste Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Waste Meeting"

Dr. Wynne: Remdesivir

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne: Remdesivir"

Postgrad Procession

Thumbnail for the video titled "Postgrad Procession"

Bismarck Boys Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Boys Golf"

Mandan Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Softball"

Rummage Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rummage Sales"

Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, May 20th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Mail-in Voting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mail-in Voting"

Unemployment Claims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Unemployment Claims"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20"

Remote Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remote Work"

Rural Bridge Problems

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Bridge Problems"

Assisted Living Facilities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Assisted Living Facilities"

Fireworks Plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fireworks Plan"

WSC To Reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSC To Reopen"

Retirement Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Retirement Parade"

Kirkwood Checkin

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kirkwood Checkin"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/20"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/20"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge