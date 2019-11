MINOT — The Minot Public Library is at it again with their pop-up book sale.

Wednesday only, the library is hosting another one-day “take what you want, pay what you can” book sale.

The library does this from time-to-time when they have so many books in their book sale room, hoping the public will help clear it out.

The sale is Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.