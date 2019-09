Today only, you can head over to the Minot Public Library’s book sale room to “take what you want, pay what you can,” according to their Facebook post.

The library said they have so many books that they are opening their book sale room “hoping you will help clear it out.”

The room will be open until 8:30 p.m. tonight, and they said you can come in and take as much as you want, and feel free to leave a donation or not.