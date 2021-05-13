Minot Public Library’s Homebound Delivery program to start again next month

The Minot Public Library is restarting its decade-old Homebound Delivery program next month.

This program helps deliver books and audiobooks monthly to people who are homebound, have a visual or physical disability or are living in an assisted living/extended care facility.

The library stopped the program in March of 2020 due to health and safety restrictions, but say they are “extremely lucky” to start again and have dedicated volunteers to help serve their patrons each month.

To sign up for the program, you can call the library at 701-852-1045 or send an email to lacey.possen@minotnd.org.