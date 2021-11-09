Minot Public Schools to host first-ever career expo

Students from around the Minot area will meet local employers to learn more about the labor market at a career expo Wednesday.

The expo is the first of its kind organized by the Minot Public schools. More than 1,200 students are expected to attend the career expo on Wednesday. More than 40 local businesses and organizations will be on hand at the career fair. The businesses range from hospitality, education, and home improvements.

Co-chair of the Minot Area Career Expo says the fair is targeted at high school students because they are the next generation of employees.

“From 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., high school students in Minot and surrounding areas will be here for the career expo exploring all the different exhibits that we have from the businesses and industry and they will also be attending breakout sessions,” Pam Stroklund said.

The career fair is focusing on 9th graders Wednesday as a career awareness day.

Stroklund said it will help them make better career choices while helping employers to nurture the next generation of the labor force.

The Minot Area Career Expo will take place at the ND State Fair Center. Members of the community can take part in the career expo later in the day.