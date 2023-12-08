MINOT, ND (KXNET) — It’s back to reality for North Dakotans as the snow looks as though it could be here to stay.

And this morning drivers were taking their commutes a little slower around Minot than they have in the past few weeks.

In fact, the NDDOT roadmap is showing scattered ice throughout the Magic City including Highway 2 East and West.

Ward County currently has a travel alert for blowing snow, and the main roads in town are slushy.

But that hasn’t stopped locals from getting around.

Some just say, they are taking things a little slower, and with a little more caution.

“I get respectful of the weather. It’s not fairable for driving anywhere,” said Arne Lynne a Minot resident.

“I’ve had no problems but I am going under the speed limit and I have seen no problems so far,” said Laura Hinnant a Minot visitor.