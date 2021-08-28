Minot roofing company offering reward for info on stolen, burned truck

Minot roofing company, Jessen Roofing Inc., is offering a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever stole and set fire to a company truck.

Thursday, the company posted on Facebook that its blue 2008 Dodge crew cab pickup truck was stolen that morning. Saturday, Jessen Roofing reported that they found the truck, completely burnt near 37th street by Sundre Sand and Gravel.

Employee Doni Jessen says someone saw it smoldering this morning and alerted police. Minot police took DNA swabs of the door handle and other potential evidence.

Jessen says he doesn’t have any leads yet as to a suspect, but might soon increase the reward to $5,000 if more information doesn’t come out soon.

He says that same truck was stolen once before from a job site about seven or eight years ago, and he plans to install cameras at the business.

Jessen is asking anyone with information to contact 701-833-4758 or call the Ward County Sheriff’s Department.