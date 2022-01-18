Minot seeks nominations for ‘Citizen of the Year’ award

It’s that time once again to nominate a special individual for the Citizen of the Year award.

The recognition is aimed at rewarding community impact excellence in the city of Minot. It is the second time the city will be honoring a resident with the title.

Mayor Shaun Sipma is looking for someone who gives back to others.

“I think what many people strive to do every single day, but maybe aren’t recognized for it , is doing selfless acts for others and improving lives for others for no other reason than being a great part of the community,” said Sipma.

The recipient will be recognized at the State of the City event in Minot next month. That event is an annual gathering of officials and residents to take stock of the city’s growth and share ideas on its future.

Mayor Sipma says bringing together the community and its partners is important for development.

“For a lot of people who are really interested and engaged within the community, this is a great opportunity to kind of revel in how far we’ve come. Think about it. We went through all of 2020 and 2021 with all the impact of COVID and some of the challenges that were set forth and we got a lot done. This is a time to come together and talk about that and also how we can collectively overcome the next set of hurdles and challenges and opportunities,” said Sipma.

Nominations for the citizen of the year award will be accepted for the rest of the month.