Minot sees a spike in car burglaries

Minot Police are reminding people to lock your doors, after a recent spike in car break-ins.

The Department says it has seen a rise in car burglaries and guns being stolen from them. Officers say firearms that are left in plain sight can be tempting for thieves and could potentially fall into the wrong hands. Police Chief John Klug gives a few tips that could save you a lot of trouble.

“Just take a little extra time, put things away. Make sure it just looks like an empty car and your property will be a lot safer from there,” said Chief Klug.

Chief Klug went also says that it’s not a bad idea to have a record of expensive items so they can be located..if stolen.