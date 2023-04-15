HyperX was started by computer memory giant Kingston, but it sold the peripheral subsidiary to HP in 2021 for $425 million.

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — One university has a possible solution to the current workforce issue in the cybersecurity field.

Minot State recently announced its new program for a data science degree.

Data science takes partial information and seeks to make reliable conclusions.

From forecasting how much it will rain, or when the next big earthquake might come, to looking out for scammers and so much more, educators say the field has unlimited opportunities.

A special feature that goes along with the program is that you don’t have to live in Minot. You can attend online courses from wherever you are across the world, making this a relatively easy program to get involved in.

Students will also be able to choose from earning their Bachelor of Science, minor, or program certificate in data science or a program certificate in data analytics from the University.

Pioneers of the program say this is big for the school, but also for the state and nation, as well.

“There’s this huge need for scientists, because we now live in a world full of data,” said Mathematics Assistant Professor, Jennifer Sherman.

So, it’s doubling like all of the data in terms of written text and spoken word. Now, pictures and videos are doubling every two years or less, so it’s actually less than every two years. Everything that’s been in the world is now doubling, said assistant professor of CS, Dr. Daren Erisman.

“And we’re trying to figure out as humans, ‘How can we use all of this data to help us make better decisions? Where are we at, where do we want to go and how do we want to get there,” said Sherman.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for data scientists is projected to grow 36% from 2021 to 2031, much faster than the average for other occupations.

The MSU program is set to begin this fall.

To learn more and enroll head over to MinotStateU.edu/enroll/programs/data-science.shtml.