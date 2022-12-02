MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Minot State University has made the decision to not renew the contract of head coach Mike Aldrich after six seasons with the school.

According to Minot State, the university will immediately begin the search for a new replacement led by new athletic director Kevin Forde, who just recently named athletic director this past fall.

“Discussions about the future of the Beaver football program led to this point where we felt the best path forward for our program was to make a change,” Minot State Director of Athletics Kevin Forde said. “We appreciate Mike’s work and dedication to the football program and what he has done for the University. We wish him all the best.”

Aldrich leaves the Beavers with a career record of 10-45 as the head football coach.