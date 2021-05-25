Minot State student saves residents from recent duplex fire

A Minot State University student saved the lives of a pair of Minot residents and their pets from a recent duplex fire.

Agata Mrozik said she noticed smoke and flames coming from a duplex neighboring the ABC Daycare. After calling 911, Mrozik made the decision to run to the door and alert the residents.

After alerting the individuals who were working to install a satellite dish in the lower level of the duplex, she went to the back of the house for access to the upstairs apartment. Inside were an elderly woman and her son, both apparently sleeping when the fire started.

After telling the woman and her son about the fire, she ran in to help save the family’s cats.

“I didn’t even think twice about it, just went right in. I have cats and completely understood why the lady wouldn’t want to leave without them. I wasn’t thinking about the fire at all, I was thinking this is my chance to be the hero I was born to be,” Mrozik said in a press release.

And the experience left a lasting impressing on her.

“I’m seriously thinking I want to be a firefighter now,” she said. “I could teach during the school year and fight fires in the summer. There is a thrill when saving people.”