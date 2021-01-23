Minot State University IT department receives donation of laptops from HESS Corporation

More students and faculty at Minot State University will have the opportunity to check out computers from the school’s Information Technology Department, because of a donation of 189 laptops from the Hess Corporation earlier this week.

According to the IT department’s Director for Computer Support Services, about half of the laptops have been set up and are ready to go for checkout.

He says the donation will help ease the demand for students and staff to have access to up-to-date software for remote learning.

“It’s just a great tool to be able to — give to students so that they can participate in the class without having to worry about the added expense of buying a new updated computer with all the things that they need on it,” George Withus said.

The department was also tasked last semester with updating the technology in classrooms, so now all have streaming capabilities.

And due to many more students and faculty utilizing online environments, the department has expanded some services beyond computer repair and checkout.

“We’ve added what we call remote labs which allow students to remote in to computers here on campus to access software that they might not be able to afford things like Adobe Creative cloud — SPSS,” Withus said.

Currently, Withus says with funds received from the state and federal level, the department will be working on installing larger televisions into classrooms.