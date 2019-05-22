Minot State University’s President selected to serve on NCAA Division II Presidents council

Minot State University will have representation in NCAA Division II Athletics.

President Steven Shirley has been selected to serve on the president’s council.

Shirley will represent 16 schools from the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

He’s one of 16 presidents, representing 310 Division II schools.

That make decisions on scheduling matchups and scholarship availability to name a few.

Minot State has over 350 student-athletes.

“It’s going to be good just to have Minot State University and to have our athletic conference and really the upper-midwest represented,” Shirley said.

“So it’ll be good for this part of the country, for our student-athletes, for our campuses to be represented at the national level, to have a voice with some of the national decision-making,” he added.

Shirley will start his 4-year term, January 2020.