The Minot State Summer Theatre is finally ready to unveil its fully-refurbished location, complete after two seasons and phases of work.

The second phase of reconstructing the Summer Theatre involved major changes to the current complex including a brand new plaza, drive-through section, and concessions stand on the lower levels. Older areas of the theater — like the bathrooms, ticket office, and dressing rooms — have been fully renovated.

“It’s exciting to officially open the Minot State Summer Theatre for its 57th season,” said Rick Hedberg, vice president for advancement and MSU Development Foundation executive director, in a press release. “This has been a long process building over two seasons and we can’t wait to welcome guests to this great venue.”

The official ribbon cutting will be held at the theater complex on North Hill on Monday, June 20 at 11:30 a.m. There will be a brief program and a ceremonial ribbon-cutting featuring Minot Area Chamber Ambassadors.

The theater will continue to show performances after the cutting. Tickets for the theater’s 57th season are available at the theatre’s website, or by calling the ticket line at 701-858-3228.