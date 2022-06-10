MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — The Minot Area Council for International Visitors (MACIV) will soon be taking out-of-country officials on a tour of North Dakota’s power industry.

The MACIV has been working with the U.S Department of State for over 25 years, aiming to help broaden not only North Dakota’s knowledge of the world, but the world’s knowledge of the industries and people of North Dakota. It is led by Minot State University History Professor Joseph Jastrzembski.

This week, they’ll be hosting a group of energy officials from nations across Africa including Ghana, Kenya, Mali, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, among others.

Beginning June 11, the African visitors will spend time touring North Dakota’s energy industry, as well as meeting with various officials including the mayor and city manager of Minot. Their destinations include Falkirk Mine, Coal Creek Power Plant, the Department of Mineral Resources and the Public Service Commission.

The officials are visiting as part of the Department of State’s International Visitor Leadership Program, which allows foreign leaders to visit the United States in order to cultivate ideas and relationships that span the world. This particular visit is organized around the topic of Extractive Industries and Sustainability.

“The African visitors are coming to the United States to learn more about sustainability and extractive industries,” said Jastrzembski in a press release. “A good portion of North Dakota’s energy portfolio includes oil, gas, and coal industries which are at the helm of developing sustainable strategies to keep these areas viable into the future. Communities in central and western North Dakota, including Minot, depend in no small measure on the economic strength of the energy sector.”

The Minot visit will continue through June 16.

For questions or further information about the visit or the MACIV, Jastrzembski can be reached at joseph.jastrzembski@MinotStateU.edu.