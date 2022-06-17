MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Minot High School’s Darik Dissette announced his commitment to North Dakota State’s basketball program on Monday via twitter. The class of 2023 shooting guard helped lead the Magicians to the Class A State Championship in March.

I am proud to announce my commitment to North Dakota State University. I’d like to thank my family, friends, and coaches who helped me get here. pic.twitter.com/9szQgz4uau — Darik Dissette (@Darik_Dissette) June 17, 2022

Dissette was named to the Class A All-State team this season, and was also given Class A State Tournament MVP honors. He averaged 21.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game during his junior season.

Dissette also boasted the second highest shooting percentage in the WDA shooting 57 percent through the 2021-2022 season.