Minot’s military day at the parks is Friday.

The event is free to active and retired military members and their families. They can start the day at the Roosevelt Park Zoo. Then head to the community swimming pool to beat the heat. To cool down, even more, Maysa Arena is offering free skating.

“A lot of the airmen that come here, they’re not used to being away from home and they’re used to being around their friends,” said Diamond Guzman, SSGT.

“So, for the community to put on an event like this it really means a lot to them and shows that they do have a community they can go to that cares about them. and appreciates the sacrifice that they do for them every single day,” said Guzman.

Roosevelt Park Zoo from 10 a.m.-8 p.m.,

Swimming pool from 1-8 p.m.

Free skating at Maysa Arena from 4-6 p.m.

Free round of golf. Tee times must be set up ahead of time by calling Souris Valley Golf Course at 857-4189.