Minot’s recycling program update

North Dakota’s fourth largest city still doesn’t have recycling.

Minot has been discussing adding a recycling program for the last few years. So, what’s stopping them?

“The biggest thing I’m hearing is they don’t want to pay for it. They don’t understand what we’re getting in return or they don’t want to pay for it if they’re not making a profit off it is basically what I’m hearing,” said Minot resident Kalyn Dewitt-Vadell.

Kalyn Dewitt-Vadell started attending City Council meetings after her daughter asked about the city’s recycling program–or lack thereof.

“Recycling is important because the planet already has a lot of trash on it,” said Cora Vadell, Kalyn’s daughter.

The city is looking at a streamlined service, similar to the trash pickup. People would place their recyclables into a bin and it would be hauled off to be recycled. If City Council approved the program, it wouldn’t start for a few years.

“We would build the transfer facility. We would design it this year, probably construct it next year and the probably wouldn’t start the program until the spring the year after that,” said Jason Sorenson, Assistant Director of Public works.

Right now, Kalix is the only place where people can recycle. It only accepts certain items and isn’t big enough to accommodate city-wide recycling.



Fargo, West Fargo, Grand Forks, Bismarck—even Dickinson have recycling programs.



So, how much would this cost you? “It’s probably somewhere between three and seven dollars. somewhere in that neighborhood,” Sorensen said.

A few dollars could make a big impact on the planet.

Sorensen will present a plan to council in the upcoming weeks. It will outline the cost to the city, residents and how the program would work.