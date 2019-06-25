Minot’s Street Art Movement is adding three more murals this summer

Minot’s street art movement is hoping to change the way people view Minot…literally.

Downtown Minot is full of old, brick buildings. Business owners and artists are working together to add a little color.

“So it’s kind of fun, the alleyways are starting to perk up a little bit, but I wanted my wall to have something special,” said Pam Karpenko, owner Mainstream boutique.

She has hired a local artist to paint angel wings on the side of her building. With mainstream boutique off Central Avenue, people will be able to recognize the mural and associate it with the boutique.



That’s been the main goal of the Minot street art movement.

“It really was an idea of creating something iconic in Minot. Something where you can see a picture of something and know that’s Minot,” said Justin Anderson, executive director, Minot area council of Arts.

The effort is to attract more people downtown and educate them about the arts community.

“It shows the level of creativity in this city. Minot is a reasonably small community and for the size of the community, we’ve got a tremendously large arts component of it,” Anderson added.

The city of Minot wants to work with local artists and doesn’t require permits for murals. Last July, the Lions Club asked city council if it could paint electrical boxes in the city. It was approved and shows the support from the city for the local arts.

“When you’re able to drive downtown and go by some of these things and see them, it really brings home the idea that there is that element of this city,” Anderson said.

There are a few ways the mural is paid for. It can be by the business owner, the artist or a little bit of both. Supplies and the amount of prep work can change that.

“We’re hoping to get started probably after the fourth of July, sometime about the middle of July. Carol is researching what kinds of things we need to do to prep the surface since this side of our building is brick and we’ll just go from there and see how long it takes,” said Karpenko.

Visit Minot is working on a street art map to show all the different mural locations. There are three murals expected to be painted this summer.