Minot’s Zombie home project update

The city has made progress on its zombie home project.

Six homes have been demolished and the city is working on demolishing two more. Once the homes are gone, there are a couple of options for what to do with the empty lot.

“The neighborhood-next-door program and that program has been moderately successful, of course, that comes with some caveats, meaning, of course, you can’t build on those lots and some other restrictions as well. Or the low-to-moderate-income initiative and this is a housing initiative,” said Tom Barry, Alderman.

There are still some left but seven homeowners are unwilling to sell, and 12 people haven’t responded yet.