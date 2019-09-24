Missing in ND: See their faces

Yesterday, the Stark County Sheriff’s Office identified the human remains of 15-year-old Edward Stubbs, a young boy who had been missing since June 17, 2013, in the Dickinson area.

The loss of young life is saddening, and there are more missing children in North Dakota who need your help.

Here are their faces:

Barbara Cotton has been missing since April 11, 1981. She was last seen leaving a local restaurant. She did not take any belongings with her. She is considered missing from Williston, ND. She would now be 53 years old.

Reachelle Smith has been missing since May 17, 2006. Reachelle would be 16 now. She was last seen at her home in the early morning hours of May 17, 2006. She is missing under suspicious circumstances.​​​​​​ from Minot, ND.

John Jacobson has been missing since November 16, 1996. He was last seen with his mother, Sandra Jacobson, on November 16, 1996, in Bismarck, ND, leaving a relative’s home in Sandra’s car. The car has since been found abandoned, but John and Sandra are still missing. John would now be 27 years old. He is missing from Bismarck, ND.

Tahj Hampton has been missing since April 26, 2019. Tahj is missing from Grand Forks, ND.

